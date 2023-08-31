The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.58

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.58 and last traded at $102.99, with a volume of 44593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

Insider Activity

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $195,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $195,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,702,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,442 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,866. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,651,000 after acquiring an additional 428,435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 163.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,838,000 after acquiring an additional 299,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

