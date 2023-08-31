TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,765,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 634,415 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.03% of TC Energy worth $806,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $519,894,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $610,033,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 65.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $882,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,372 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1,222.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 6,937,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 240.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,265,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

TRP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $36.33. 279,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,968. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 388.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRP

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.