SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 3,039 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $372.65. 113,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,875. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALGN

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.