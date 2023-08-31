SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,626,195. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 101.80%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

