Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SNV. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SNV traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 591.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 980,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in Synovus Financial by 47.6% in the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,385,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,530,000 after acquiring an additional 768,621 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

