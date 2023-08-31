Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 187.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.42. The company has a market cap of $330.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

