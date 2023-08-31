Short Interest in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Declines By 5.6%

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eastern by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eastern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EML stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 11,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.06. Eastern has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eastern ( NASDAQ:EML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastern in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

