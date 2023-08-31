Short Interest in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Rises By 15.0%

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 687,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CPA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Get Copa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Copa

Copa Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE CPA traded down $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $101.70. The company had a trading volume of 510,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Copa has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.59.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.96 million. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copa will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 37.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.