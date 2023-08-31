RK Capital Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 328,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,906 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,678 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $188.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,405,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,744,121. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.01. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.