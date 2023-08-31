Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

RITM has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of RITM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 721,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,223. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

