Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

QSR stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.10. 314,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,403. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

