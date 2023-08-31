PVH’s (PVH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.57. 245,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,745. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PVH by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,058 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PVH by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

