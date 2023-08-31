ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $64.46

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.46, but opened at $62.96. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $62.74, with a volume of 435,523 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,056.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 69.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

