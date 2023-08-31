ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $30.83

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.83, but opened at $31.50. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 155,265 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 63.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,060.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

