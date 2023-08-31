ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4,246.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,450 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $36,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HUBB opened at $326.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.74. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $204.01 and a 1 year high of $340.06.
Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.
Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.
