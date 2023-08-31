Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,838,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 105,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,077. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.57%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

