Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.65. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 1,234,951 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSNY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 13.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 2,161,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $3,981,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 720,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 1,271.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 475,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 943.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 460,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 416,325 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

