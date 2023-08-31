Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $12.19 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 145,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

DE opened at $414.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

