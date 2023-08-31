Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN)

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CYBN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on CYBN
Cybin Trading Down 0.9 %
Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Analysts predict that Cybin will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Cybin Company Profile
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cybin
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Oracle Corp.’s 100% Rally: Refueled
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Low P/E Stock ETFs for Hungry Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.