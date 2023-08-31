MRP Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $161.10. 6,988,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,971,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.21 and a 200 day moving average of $160.07. The company has a market capitalization of $300.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

