MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MRP Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $412.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,403. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.33 and a 200 day moving average of $377.27. The stock has a market cap of $388.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $417.78.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,431 shares of company stock worth $160,930,754 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

