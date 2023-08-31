MRP Capital Investments LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MRP Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 115.5% in the first quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 355,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,831,000 after buying an additional 190,415 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,442,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $363.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $3,029,792.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,145 shares in the company, valued at $38,234,663.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

