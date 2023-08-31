Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,061,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 3,373,622 shares.The stock last traded at $2.17 and had previously closed at $1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Microvast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MVST

Microvast Trading Up 23.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $689.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.19 million. Microvast had a negative net margin of 55.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.89%. Equities analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Microvast by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Microvast during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microvast by 95.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Microvast during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Microvast during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems in the United States, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.