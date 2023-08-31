Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,452 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chubb were worth $33,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

CB stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

