Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 87,013 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 720,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,013 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.9% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $44,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.1 %

KO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,629,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,883,294. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $258.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

