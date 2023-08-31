Martingale Asset Management L P Has $26.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.44% of Cirrus Logic worth $26,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

CRUS traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.04. 352,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,909. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.19. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of mixed-signal processing solutions. Its product lines include audio and High-Performance Mixed-Signal (HPMS) products. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, India, United States, and Rest of World.

