Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Shares Gap Down to $13.85

Shares of Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $13.52. Lifezone Metals shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 15,301 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lifezone Metals in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Lifezone Metals Stock Performance
Lifezone Metals Company Profile
Lifezone Metals Limited operates as a metals company in the battery metals supply chain of extraction, processing, and recycling. It supplies low-carbon and sulphur dioxide emission metals to the battery and EV markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.
