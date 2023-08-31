Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.10. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 311 shares traded.

Lavoro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lavoro

Lavoro Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter worth $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lavoro during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lavoro during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter valued at about $941,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

