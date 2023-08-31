Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Raised to $39.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.97. 196,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,079. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.92. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $51.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 96.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 48.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 155.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

