Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,989,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431,260 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.21% of Kellogg worth $735,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 68.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after buying an additional 215,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 130.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,625,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.42.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.7 %

K traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 498,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,274. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 94.40%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $6,594,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,088,000 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

