JUMPN (JST) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1,118.53 Billion

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. JUMPN has a total market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUMPN token can now be purchased for approximately $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN Token Profile

JUMPN was first traded on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUMPN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUMPN using one of the exchanges listed above.

