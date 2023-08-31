ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $14.63

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $14.33. ING Groep shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 219,855 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

ING Groep Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.4267 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ING Groep by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter worth $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter worth $52,000. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

