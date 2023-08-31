Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri Sells 8,525 Shares

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 8,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $42,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 911,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Information Services Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of III traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 275,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,806. The firm has a market cap of $252.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.16 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,576,000 after buying an additional 290,301 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter worth $24,589,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the first quarter worth $24,589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,932,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,716,000 after buying an additional 118,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 517,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

