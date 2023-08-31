Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.96 billion-$12.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.46 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.61-1.67 EPS.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.7 %

HRL opened at $39.00 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HRL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

