Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,574,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,433,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

