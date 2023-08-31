HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 133.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company.

Vizsla Silver Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VZLA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,394. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.77. Vizsla Silver has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $1.65.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Vizsla Silver will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vizsla Silver by 31.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 11,356,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288,598 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,930,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 197,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 32,792.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,434,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vizsla Silver

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

