Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Shares Gap Down to $12.43

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday. The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $12.07. Hammerhead Energy shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 8,717 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Hammerhead Energy Stock Down 14.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Hammerhead Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

