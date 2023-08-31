Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,892 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,621,000 after buying an additional 1,443,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $87,617,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,421,000 after buying an additional 805,359 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,871,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,871,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,147 shares of company stock worth $10,145,721. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.6 %

LSCC traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.35. The stock had a trading volume of 382,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,734. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile



Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

