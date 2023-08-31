Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in MasTec by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in MasTec by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTZ. Barclays lowered their target price on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

MasTec stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.75. The company had a trading volume of 63,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,258. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.11. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

