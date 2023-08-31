Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,254,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,404,775. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

