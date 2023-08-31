Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,397,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at $535,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,755,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,074,645. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

