Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,098,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,079,000 after purchasing an additional 211,541 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JHG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.42. 144,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,175. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.52. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $516.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

