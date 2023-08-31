Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $819,000 Position in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in CoreCard were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 78,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCard by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCard by 1,778.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in CoreCard in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

CCRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CoreCard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of CoreCard in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CCRD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.23. 1,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $180.52 million, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.88. CoreCard Co. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $35.48.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter. CoreCard had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Research analysts forecast that CoreCard Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

