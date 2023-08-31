Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,145,000 after buying an additional 3,429,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $677,650,000 after purchasing an additional 793,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,374,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,690. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.73. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $74.96.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

