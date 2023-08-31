Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.8% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.33. The company had a trading volume of 102,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,421. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.17 and a 12 month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 53.61%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

About Churchill Downs

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.