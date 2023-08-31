Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,681,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,603,000 after buying an additional 607,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,134,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,765,000 after buying an additional 115,591 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,583 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,676 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.24. 1,045,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

