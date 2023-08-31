Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 6,773,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,757,988. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

