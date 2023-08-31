Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 49 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in STERIS by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.60.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.66. 34,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.53. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. STERIS’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.10%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

