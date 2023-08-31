Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires New Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AAR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in AAR by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AAR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in AAR by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR Price Performance

AIR stock remained flat at $62.00 during trading on Thursday. 20,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,288. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $299,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,408,925.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $697,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $299,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $19,408,925.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,062. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIR

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.