Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells $12,910.95 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) EVP Brett Shirk sold 585 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $12,910.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,399.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, August 21st, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $131,880.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Brett Shirk sold 10,025 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,562.75.

On Thursday, July 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $126,350.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $116,760.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $83,671.38.

Fastly Stock Performance

FSLY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.27. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fastly

Institutional Trading of Fastly

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after buying an additional 1,983,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 1,721,926 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.